LeBron James' Injury Status For Christmas Game Against Mavs

LeBron James is listed on the injury report as probable for Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.

On Christmas, the Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.

For the game, LeBron James is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he will more than likely be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) probable for Sunday."

Later this month, the four-time NBA Champion will turn 38, but he is still among the best players in the entire NBA.

In 24 games, James is averaging 27.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest (on 49.4% shooting from the field).

On Friday night, the Lakers lost 134-130 at home to LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets.

James played 34 minutes and put up 34 points, two rebounds, eight assists and one steal.

He also shot an impressive 15/23 from the field.

That being said, the Lakers have now lost three games in a row and find themselves near the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

They are 13-19 in 32 games, which has them as the 13th seed.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 3-7, and on the road, they are 5-11 in 16 games.

As for the Mavs, they come into the matchup tied for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 17-16 in 33 games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

At home, the Mavs have been sensational, going 12-5 in 17 games hosted in Dallas, Texas.

This will be the first time the two teams have faced off in the 2022-23 NBA season.