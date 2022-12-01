LeBron James is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Los Angeles Lakers will be in Wisconsin on Friday night to take on the Milwaukee Bucks.

LeBron James is currently on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, which means that he will more than likely play.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (adductor) probable for Friday."

James is in his 20th season in the NBA, but he is still putting up huge numbers.

The four-time NBA Champion will come into the night with averages of 25.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 14 games (he has missed six games).

Last Saturday, he had a phenomenal game putting up 39 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.

The Lakers are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with an 8-12 record in their first 20 games.

After a dreadful start to the season, they have played better as of late.

Over the last ten games, the Lakers are 6-4.

They have struggled in a big way on the road, with a 2-6 record in eight games.

The only two games they have won on the road came against the San Antonio Spurs.

As for the Bucks, they are one of the best teams in the league, with a 15-5 record in their first 20 games.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.3 points, 11.5 rebonds, 5.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest in 17 games.

In addition, the Bucks are an outstanding 11-2 in the 13 games they have played at home.