LeBron James' Injury Status For Lakers-Clippers Game

On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers face off in California (the Clippers will be the home team).

LeBron James, the best player on the Lakers, is listed on the injury report (foot).

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (foot) probable for Wednesday."

James missed the team's last game against the Utah Jazz (they lost in Salt Lake City by a score of 139-116), but he has played in every other game.

The four-time NBA Champion is averaging 24.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in his 20th season.

However, he is shooting 44.7% from the field and 21.0% from the three-point range.

The Lakers have also been among the worst teams in the NBA to begin the 2022-23 season.

They are currently 2-8 in their first ten games and in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

In addition, they started out the season 0-5.

Both the Lakers and Clippers faced off on Oct. 20, which was the first game of the year for the Clippers.

The Lakers lost 103-97, and James had 20 points, ten rebounds and six assists.

In 2020, the Lakers won the NBA Championship, but they have also missed the playoffs in two of the last four seasons.

They were the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 33-49 record in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Clippers have gotten off to a 6-5 start to the year in their first 11 games.

On Monday night, they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 119-117, which snapped an eight-game winning streak for the Cavs.