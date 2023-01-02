LeBron James' Injury Status For Lakers-Hornets Game

LeBron James is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets.

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in North Carolina to face off with the Charlotte Hornets.

For the game, their best player LeBron James is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) probable for Monday."

James is coming off a sensational performance (on his 38th birthday) against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

The four-time NBA Champion had 47 points, ten rebounds, nine assists and one block in 40 minutes of playing time.

He is now averaging 28.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 28 games (he's also shooting 50.6% from the field).

That said, the Lakers have struggled this season and come into the night with a 15-21 record in 36 games which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 4-6, and they are 7-13 in the 20 games they have played on the road.

The Hornets come into the game with a 10-27 record in 37 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 3-7 in their last ten games and 5-12 in the 17 games they have hosted in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Lakers and Hornets faced off earlier this month in Los Angeles, and the Hornets won 134-130.

Everyone in the Hornets' starting lineup scored in double-digits, while James had 34 points, two rebounds and eight assists.

