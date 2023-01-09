LeBron James is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets.

FINAL UPDATE: LeBron James has been ruled out.

UPDATE: LeBron James is now questionable.

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Colorado to face off with the Denver Nuggets.

Their best player LeBron James is on the injury report due to an ankle injury, but he is listed as probable.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) probable for Monday."

James turned 38 last month, and he is still among the best players in the entire NBA.

The four-time NBA Champion enters Monday night with averages of 29.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.

He is also shooting 51.0% from the field and has scored 37+ points in three out of his last four games.

After a slow start to the season, the Lakers are playing much better as of late and come into the matchup with the Nuggets in the middle of a five-game winning streak.

They are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 19-21 record in 40 games.

In addition, the Lakers are only a half-game behind the Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers (who are all tied for the eighth seed).

Over the last ten games, they are 6-4, and on the road, the Lakers have gone 9-13 in 22 games.

On December 16, the Lakers hosted the Nuggets in California, and they won 126-108.

James had 30 points, nine rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes of playing time.

As for the Nuggets, they are tied for the first seed in the west with a 26-13 record in 39 games.

In 19 games at home, they have an impressive 16-3 record.