LeBron James' Injury Status For Lakers-Wizards Game

LeBron James is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards.

On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Washington, D.C., to take on the Washington Wizards.

For the game, they could be without LeBron James, as the four-time NBA Champion is listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) listed questionable for Sunday."

James is currently averaging 25.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 15 games.

On Friday night, James had 28 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in a 133-129 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.

The Lakers got off to a terrible start to the season but are playing much better as of late.

They are 9-12 in their first 21 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

However, they are on a two-game winning streak and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

One of their biggest struggles this season has been their play on the road (3-6 in nine games).

In addition to James, Anthony Davis has also been playing extremely well recently.

Against the Bucks, the eight-time NBA All-Star had 44 points, ten rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

He is averaging 27.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per contest in 19 games.

As for the Wizards, they are 11-12 in their first 23 games, which has them tied with the Miami Heat for the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

At home, the Wizards are an impressive 8-4 in 12 games.