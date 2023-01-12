LeBron James' Injury Status For Mavs-Lakers Game

LeBron James is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers.

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in California.

For the game, their best player LeBron James is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) probable for Thursday."

James missed Monday's 122-109 loss to the Denver Nuggets, so he will likely return to the starting lineup after a one-game absence.

The four-time NBA Champion turned 38 last month, but he is still among the best players in the NBA.

Right now, he is averaging 29.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 31 games.

In three of his last four games, he has scored 37+ points (and he scored 47 points against the Atlanta Hawks on his birthday).

The Lakers had been in the middle of a five-game winning streak before losing to the Nuggets.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and a solid 10-8 in the 18 games they have hosted in Los Angeles, California.

Through 41 games, the Lakers are 19-22, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

However, they are only one game back of the seventh seed.

As for the Mavs, they are tied with the Sacramento Kings for the fifth seed in the west.

They are 23-19 in 42 games and 7-3 in their last ten.

On the road, the Mavs have struggled, going 7-13 in the 20 games they have played away from Dallas, Texas.

The Mavs beat the Lakers 124-115 (in Dallas) on Christmas Day.