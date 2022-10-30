LeBron James' Injury Status For Nuggets-Lakers Game

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Denver Nuggets in California.

LeBron James (foot) is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, which means that he will more than likely be in the starting lineup.

NBA's official injury report

James has played in every game so far this season and is averaging 25.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists per contest.

Even at 37, he is still one of the best players in the league.

That being said, the Lakers are off to a tough start to the season.

They are 0-5, and are the only team in the NBA that has yet to win a game.

The losses have come against the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Nuggets.

Last season, they went just 33-49, and missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament.

With the way things have gone so far this season, it appears that they will be something other than a playoff team once again.

James is in his 20th season in the NBA and fifth playing for Los Angeles.

He led them to the NBA Championship in 2020, but they have missed the playoffs in two out of the four seasons that he has been there.

As for the Nuggets, they are led by back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic, and they are off to a 4-2 start in their first six contests.

Last season, they made the NBA Playoffs as the sixth seed but lost in the first round to the Warriors in five games.