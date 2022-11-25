LeBron James' Injury Status Lakers-Spurs Game

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Texas to take on the San Antonio Spurs.

For the game, they could remain without their best player, as LeBron James is listed as questionable for the contest.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (adductor) questionable for Friday."

James has missed five games in a row, but the Lakers have gone 3-2 in that stretch.

The four-time NBA Champion is averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest in ten games.

Coming into the night, the Lakers are the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 5-11 record in their first 16 games.

They have been one of the worst teams in the league and have already gone on two separate five-game losing streaks.

At home, they have been decent with a 5-5 record in ten games, but they are still looking for their first win on the road (0-6 outside of Los Angeles).

Last season, the Lakers were the 12th seed in the west with a 33-49 record, so they are in jeopardy of missing the playoffs two seasons in a row (and three out of the last five seasons).

Against the Spurs, they will have a good chance to pick up their first victory away from home.

The Spurs are the 13th seed in the west with a 6-13 record in their first 19 games.

However, they started out the season 5-2 in their first seven games, so they have gone 1-11 over their last 12 games (they've also lost six games in a row).