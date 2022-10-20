Skip to main content
Clippers And Lakers Injury Reports

The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers have announced their injury reports for Thursday’s game in California.
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers will face off in California.

The Lakers will be the home team for the game (they both play at the same arena).

This will be the Clippers' first game of the season, while the Lakers lost to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 123-109 on Tuesday evening in San Francisco.

The Clippers and Lakers have released their initial injury reports for the game on Thursday.

Currently, the Clippers only have one player on their injury report (Reggie Jackson), who is probable due to a sore right groin. 

Meanwhile, the Lakers have five players on their report. 

Troy Brown Jr. (back), Thomas Bryant (left UCL) and Dennis Schroder (right UCL) have all been ruled out.

Superstars LeBron James (left foot) and Anthony Davis (lower back) are both probable. 

In their first game against the Warriors, James went off for 31 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists, while Davis had 27 points, six rebounds and four steals.

Both teams missed the NBA Playoffs in 2022.

The Lakers were the 11th seed with a 33-49 record, and the Clippers were the eighth seed but lost in the play-in tournament to the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans.

The two teams have loaded rosters, but it will be about health and chemistry if they want to get back into the NBA Playoffs and compete for the 2023 NBA Championship.

Two-time NBA Champion Kawhi Leonard missed the entire 2021-22 season, so this will be his first time playing in a regular season game in over a year. 

