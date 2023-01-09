Anthony Davis Nearing Return To Play From Foot Injury For Los Angeles

Anthony Davis, who has not played since December 16, is nearing a return for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Entering the season looking to get back on track and prove that they can be a contender in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers have continued to face roadblocks.

Not only has the lack of overall consistent production on the offensive-end of the floor impacted this team, but Anthony Davis’ injury concerns continue to cloud this franchise’s future.

Every season, Davis seems to be banged up with some kind of injury and this season, he has once again struggled to remain away from the injury list.

Missing some time early on in the year, Davis came back and was playing some of the best basketball he has played in Los Angeles until he suffered an awkward looking right foot injury against the Denver Nuggets on December 16.

Anthony Davis has not played since for the Lakers with what the team has called a “stress reaction” in his foot.

While he has been working behind the scenes in recent weeks to try and speed up his recovery process, the Lakers have not really given any updates as to when their star big man will return.

However, on Monday, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that Davis plans to “begin the ramp-up process to return to play” with the Lakers returning to Los Angeles this week after playing 9 of their last 12 games on the road after Monday.

Per Menamin, Davis’ ramp-up process will “involve aquatic pool workouts and running on an altered-gravity treadmill to keep the big man's full weight off his foot while it continues to heal.”

When Davis will actually return to the floor remains a mystery, but Los Angeles does believe that Anthony Davis could return within the next week or two.

In his absence, the Lakers have gone 7-5 and they have won five straight games entering their game on Monday night against the Nuggets.

LeBron James, at 38-years-old, has continued to elevate his game to new heights in Davis’ absence and others in Dennis Schroder, Thomas Bryant and Russell Westbrook have continued to be steady producers for this team alongside James.

Getting Anthony Davis back ahead of the All-Star break would be a significant boost for Los Angeles, a team that is currently on the outside of the Western Conference playoff picture and looking in.

