Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Mavs-Bulls Game

Luka Doncic is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls.

On Saturday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will be in Illinois to take on the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.

For the game, they will be without their best player, as Luka Doncic has been ruled out due to a quad injury.

Underdog NBA: "Luka Doncic (quad) ruled out Saturday."

Doncic and the Mavs lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 106-105 at home on Friday night.

The three-time NBA All-Star put up 33 points, six rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in 37 minutes of playing time.

He is currently averaging an outstanding 32.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.8 steals per contest in 24 games.

With the loss to the Bucks, the Mavs had their three-game winning streak come to an end, and they are now 13-12 in 25 games played this season.

They are tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Mavs are 4-6, and they have struggled in a big way on the road going 3-8 in 11 games outside of Dallas.

Last season, they made a run to the Western Conference Finals, so they came into this year with big expectations.

As for the Bulls, they have gotten off to a rough start to the new season.

After making the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2017 last season, they are currently 10-14 in their first 24 games.

The Bulls are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference and 6-5 in 11 games at home.