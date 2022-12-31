Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Mavs-Spurs Game

Luka Doncic is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs.

On Saturday night, the San Antonio Spurs are hosting the Dallas Mavericks.

For the Mavs, their best player Luka Doncic is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable.

Underdog NBA: "Luka Doncic (ankle) probable for Saturday."

Doncic comes into the night coming off a two very impressive performances.

On Tuesday evening against the New York Knicks, he had 60 points, 21 rebounds and ten assists, and on Thursday night against the Houston Rockets, he had 35 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists.

In 33 games, the former third-overall pick is averaging 33.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.7 assists per contest.

If he continues this level of play, he could end up in the MVP discussions at the end of the season.

Last season, he led the Mavs to the Western Conference Finals (they lost to the Golden State Warriors in five games), so they came into this season with high expectations.

The Mavs enter the night in the middle of a five-game winning streak (and they are 7-3 in their last ten games).

Through 36 games, they have gone 20-16, which has them tied with the Sacramento Kings for the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

However, the Mavs are only 5-11 in the 16 games they have played on the road away from Dallas, Texas.

The Spurs come into the matchup as the 14th seed in the west with a 12-23 record in 35 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 7-11 in 18 games at home.