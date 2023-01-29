Luka Doncic is on the injury report for Monday's game.

On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Detroit Pistons in Texas.

Superstar forward Luka Doncic got injured in Thursday’s 99-95 win over the Phoenix Suns, and he missed the Mavs' 108-100 loss to the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Saturday night.

For Monday's game, the four-time NBA All-Star has been officially listed as questionable.

Via Mavs PR: "Luka Dončić (left ankle sprain) is questionable for tomorrow night's game against the Pistons."

Doncic is in the middle of a superb season with averages of 33.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest in 45 games.

The former third-overall pick is also shooting 49.7% from the field and 35.1% from the three-point range.

With the way he has played, it's possible he could find himself as a finalist for the 2023 NBA MVP Award.

Right now, the Mavs are tied with the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

They are 26-25 in 51 games and only 2.5 games behind the Sacramento Kings for the third seed.

Over the last ten games, the Mavs are 3-7, and they are 17-9 in the 26 games they have hosted at home in Dallas, Texas.

Last season, Doncic led them to the Western Conference Finals (the first time the Mavs had made it that far since 2011).

As for the Pistons, they are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-38 record in 51 games.

On the road, they are 7-19 in 28 games.