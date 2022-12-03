Magic And Raptors Injury Reports

The Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors have announced their injury reports.

On Saturday night, the Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors are facing off in Canada.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Magic have ruled out Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba, Gary Harris, Jonathan Issac, Chuma Okeke and Jalen Suggs.

As for the Raptors, they will be without Otto Porter Jr., Precious Achiuwa, Ron Harper Jr., Justin Champagnie and Jeff Dowtin Jr.

The Magic enter the night as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference (last place).

They are 5-18 in their first 23 games and in the middle of a seven-game losing streak.

On the road, they have gone 1-10 in 11 games and are 1-9 in their last ten games overall.

Clearly, the Magic are not a team that will be competing for the 2023 NBA Playoffs, but they do have young talent on the roster that could propel them into the postseason in the next few years.

As for the Raptors, they enter the game as the eighth seed in the east with an 11-11 record in their first 22 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and have gone 4-6 in their last ten games.

However, they have been very good at home, with an 8-2 record in the ten games they have played in Canada.

Last season, they were the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

More than likely, they will compete for a top-eight seed.