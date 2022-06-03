Marcus Smart's Final Injury Status For Game 1 Of The NBA Finals
The Boston Celtics are facing off with the Golden State Warriors for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night in California, and for the game they will have one of their best players available.
2022 Defensive Player of The Year Marcus Smart will be available for the game.
Smart has been on the injury report several times during the 2022 playoffs, but he has only missed three games.
Surprisingly, the Celtics actually went 2-1 in those games, but they will need him especially against the Warriros.
The defense that he brings can be pivotal in slowing down Warriors superstar Steph Curry.
This is the sixth time in the last eight years that Curry has led the Warriors to the Finals, while the Celtics are in the Finals for the first time since the 2010 season.
The Celtics beat the Miami Heat to win the Eastern Conference, while the Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks to win the Western Conference.
