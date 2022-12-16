Marcus Smart's Updated Status For Magic-Celtics Game

Marcus Smart has been upgraded to available for Friday's game between the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics.

On Friday evening, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Orlando Magic in Massachusetts.

Marcus Smart, who was on the injury report as questionable, has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Marcus Smart (illness) will play Friday."

Smart comes into the night averaging 11.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest in 26 games.

The 2022 Defensive Player of The Year is shooting 43.7% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range.

In their most recent game, the Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 122-118 in overtime on the road in California.

Smart played 42 minutes and put up 18 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Right now, the Celtics are the best team in the NBA, with a 22-7 record in their first 29 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and a very impressive 11-2 in the 13 games that they have hosted in Boston, Massachusetts.

After making the NBA Finals last season, they once again look like a contender.

As for the Magic, they are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 9-20 record in 29 games.

On the road, they are an abysmal 1-11 in the 12 games that they have played away from Orlando, Florida.

However, over the last week, the Magic have been playing the best basketball of their season, as they have won four games in a row.

In their most recent game, they defeated the Atlanta Hawks 135-124 on Wednesday night at home.