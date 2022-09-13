Massive Injury Update Reported About Brooklyn Nets Star

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off a tough season where they were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

They had been expected to be competing for the NBA Championship.

However, many people forget that they were without one of their key role players (Joe Harris) for 68 regular season games and all four playoff games.

Harris had shot 47.5% from the three-point range (on 6.4 attempts per game) in 2021.

On Monday, Brian Lewis of The New York Post reported an update on Harris.

Lewis spoke to Mark Bartelstein, who is the agent for Harris.

Lewis via his article in The New York Post: "A disconcertingly high percentage of the roster is coming off surgery, and Harris actually had not one but two procedures performed on his ankle. But the sweet-shooting forward’s agent told The Post he is not only expected to be ready for the start of training camp this month, but is already “100 percent.”"

Harris is an important player because he can help the Nets space the floor in ways many other teams can't.

The Nets also added Seth Curry at the NBA Trading Deadline, and he shot 42.2% from the three-point range last season.

Therefore, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will be in a position where they can have Ben Simmons as the team's best rebounder and defender and Harris and Curry (two of the best shooters ever) spotting up from beyond the arc.