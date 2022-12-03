Mavs And Knicks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks are facing off in Manhattan.

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Knicks are hosting the Dallas Mavericks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

Tyler Dorsey, Christian Wood and McKinley Wright IV have all been ruled out for the Mavs.

Meanwhile, the Knicks will be without DaQuan Jeffries, Trevor Keels and Ryan Arcidiacono.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Mavs will start Doncic, Dinwiddie, Hardaway Jr., Finney-Smith, Powell on Saturday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Grimes, Barrett, Randle, Robinson on Saturday."

The Mavs come into the game with a 10-11 record in their first 21 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games, and the most significant struggles have come on the road (1-8 in nine games outside of Dallas).

Luka Doncic has been unbelievable to start the 2022-23 season with averages of 33.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.7 assists per contest on 50.5% shooting from the field.

He has also been averaging 1.8 steals per contest.

As for the Knicks, they come into the afternoon as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 10-12 record in their first 22 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and 4-6 in the ten games they have hosted at Madison Square Garden.

Jalen Brunson is in his first season with the Knicks (after playing four seasons with the Mavs) and has played well as the team's starting point guard.

The former Villanova star is averaging 21.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.