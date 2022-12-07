Mavs And Nuggets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Mavs have ruled out Tyler Dorsey and McKinley Wright IV.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets will be without Michael Porter Jr. and Collin Gillespie.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jeff Green and Peyton Watson have all been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Mavs will start Doncic, Dinwiddie, Hardaway Jr., Finney-Smith, Powell on Tuesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nuggets will start Murray, Caldwell-Pope, Brown, Gordon, Jokic on Tuesday."

The Mavs enter the night as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 12-11 record in their first 23 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games but also in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

At home, the Mavs have been brilliant, with a 10-3 record in the 13 games they have hosted in Dallas, Texas.

As for the Nuggets, they come into the game as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 14-9 in 23 games but 5-5 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

On the road, they have been solid, with an 8-7 record in 15 games played outside of Colorado.

Luka Doncic leads the Mavs, averaging 33.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest, while the Nuggets are led by Nikola Jokic, averaging 23.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 8.9 assists per contest.