Mavs And Pistons Injury Reports

The Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons have announced their injury reports.

On Thursday night, the Detroit Pistons are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Michigan for the only NBA game of the night.

The two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 10:30 Eastern Time).

Tyler Dorsey and McKinley Wright IV have been ruled out for the Mavs, while the Pistons have ruled out Buddy Boeheim, Braxton Key and Cade Cunningham.

Jaden Ivey is questionable and Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Stewart and Bojan Bogdanovic have been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The Mavs enter the night with a 10-10 record in their first 20 games, but they are just 4-6 in their last ten games.

Currently, they are the eighth seed in the Western Conference but only 4.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the first seed.

The biggest struggles for the Mavs have come on the road, where they are 1-7 in the eight games they have played outside of Dallas.

In their last game, they snapped a four-game losing streak when they beat the Golden State Warriors 116-113 on Tuesday night at home.

Meanwhile, the Pistons are the worst team in the NBA, with a 5-18 record in their first 23 games.

They are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference and in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

Over the last ten games, the Pistons have gone 2-8, and at home in Michigan, they have a 3-7 record in ten games.

In their last game, they lost 140-110 to the New York Knicks on Tuesday night at home.