Mavs And Thunder Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

On Monday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in Texas.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Mavs have ruled out McKinley Wright IV, Josh Green and Davis Bertans.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Tyler Dorsey have been upgraded to available.

As for the Thunder, they will be without Ousmane Dieng, Chet Holmgren, Lindy Waters III, Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams.

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Mavs will start Doncic, Dinwiddie, Hardaway Jr., Finney-Smith, Powell on Monday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Thunder will start Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort, Giddey, Jalen Williams, Pokusevski on Monday."

The Mavs come into the game tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 13-13 in 26 games and 4-6 in their last ten.

Currently, the Mavs are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and 10-4 in 14 games at home.

Doncic missed their 144-115 loss to the Chicago Bulls at home on Saturday night, so they will now have their best player back in the lineup after a one-game absence.

As for the Thunder, they are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

They are 11-15 in 26 games and 4-6 in their last ten.

The Thunder are in the middle of a two-game losing streak, and are 5-10 in 15 games on the road away from Oklahoma.