Heat's 12-Player Injury Report Against Wizards

On Friday night, the Miami Heat are hosting the Washington Wizards for the second straight game.

The Heat have an astonishing 12 players on the injury report as they continue to deal with players in and out of the lineup.

Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo, Omer Yurtseven and Duncan Robinson have all been ruled out for the contest.

Caleb Martin is doubtful.

Tyler Herro, Jamal Cain, Dewayne Dedmon, Gabe Vincent and Max Strus are all listed as questionable.

Haywood Highsmith is listed as probable, and Bam Adebayo has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The Heat were the first seed in the Eastern Conference last season, but this year they are off to an extremely slow start.

They are 8-11 in their first 19 games and 4-6 in their last ten games.

At home in Miami, they have been solid with a 7-4 record in 11 games, but they are 1-7 in eight games played on the road.

If they can get healthy, they will likely turn around their season because they have one of the best rosters in the NBA.

The franchise has been to the Eastern Conference Finals in two of the last three seasons.

Meanwhile, the Wizards are off to a good start to the season with a 10-8 record in their first 18 games.

They are coming off a season where they missed the NBA Playoffs but are currently the sixth seed in the east.

However, on the road, they have struggled with a 3-4 record in seven games away from Washington, D.C.