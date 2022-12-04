Mikal Bridges' Status For Suns-Spurs Game

Mikal Bridges has been upgraded to available for Sunday's game between the Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs.

On Sunday afternoon, the Phoenix Suns will be in Texas to take on the San Antonio Spurs.

For the game, they will have Mikal Bridges in the lineup, as he has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Mikal Bridges (knee) will play Sunday."

Bridges is one of their most important players and comes into the day with averages of 16.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.

He is also shooting 51.7% from the field and 42.0% from the three-point range.

The former Villanova star is in his fifth season in the NBA and has been a massive reason for the success the Suns have had over the last few seasons.

The Suns come into the game as the first seed in the Western Conference with a 15-7 record in their first 22 games.

They are coming off a loss to the Houston Rockets on Friday night but are still 7-3 in their last ten games.

In the loss to the Rockets, Bridges played 37 minutes and put up 22 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one steal.

The Suns are 12-2 in 14 games at home but have struggled on the road with a 3-5 record in eight games.

Meanwhile, the Spurs come into the day as the coldest team in the league.

They are in the middle of a ten-game losing streak and have gone 1-15 in their last 16 games.

Right now, they are 6-17 in 23 games and the 15th seed in the west.