BREAKING: Mike Conley's Injury Status In Jazz-Mavs Game
Mike Conley went to the locker room during the first quarter of Game 2 between the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks.
The Utah Jazz are in Dallas to play the Mavericks on Monday evening for Game 2, and during the first quarter star point guard Mike Conley went to the locker room.
The Jazz have a 1-0 lead in the series after winning on the road in Game 1 on Saturday afternoon, which was the first game of the entire NBA Playoffs.
The next two games following Monday will be in Salt Lake City.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.