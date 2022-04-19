Skip to main content

BREAKING: Mike Conley's Injury Status In Jazz-Mavs Game

Mike Conley went to the locker room during the first quarter of Game 2 between the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks.

The Utah Jazz are in Dallas to play the Mavericks on Monday evening for Game 2, and during the first quarter star point guard Mike Conley went to the locker room. 

The Jazz have a 1-0 lead in the series after winning on the road in Game 1 on Saturday afternoon, which was the first game of the entire NBA Playoffs.

The next two games following Monday will be in Salt Lake City.  

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16196605_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Mike Conley's Injury Status In Jazz-Mavs Game

By Ben Stinar33 seconds ago
USATSI_17177692_168388303_lowres
News

Andre Iguodala Is Doubtful For Monday

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_17517787_168388303_lowres
News

Starting Lineups For Game 2 Between Jazz And Mavericks

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_18100135_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Luka's Final Injury Status For Monday Against Jazz

By Ben Stinar37 minutes ago
USATSI_17089617_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against The Denver Nuggets

By Ben Stinar39 minutes ago
USATSI_18048501_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Mavs And Jazz Release FINAL Injury Reports For Game 2

By Ben Stinar40 minutes ago
USATSI_16243629_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Michael Porter Jr.'s Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar42 minutes ago
USATSI_17992008_168388303_lowres
News

DeMar DeRozan's Viral Quote After The Bulls Lost To The Bucks

By Ben Stinar49 minutes ago
USATSI_17520711_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted During The Raptors-76ers Game

By Ben Stinar58 minutes ago