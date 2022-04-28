Skip to main content

BREAKING: Monty Williams Reveals Devin Booker's Final Injury Status For Game 6

Monty Williams confirms that Devin Booker will return in Game 6 between the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns on Thursday evening

The Phoenix Suns are in New Orleans to take on the Pelicans for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series on Thursday evening, and for the game they will have their superstar guard back in action. 

Devin Booker had missed Games 3, 4 and 5, after injuring his hamstring in the middle of Game 2.  

Booker had originally been ruled out, but head coach Monty Williams confirms that he will play in the game on a minutes limit.  

The Suns have a 3-2 lead in the series, so a win in the game will advance them to the second-round and send the Pelicans home for the 2022 offseason. 

The series did not have a lot of anticipation entering it, but between Booker missing time and the Pelicans being hungry, it's been one of the most entertaining first-round playoff series. 

Last season, the Suns made it all the way to the NBA Finals, and this year they wrapped up their season as the top seed in the west and had the best record in the entire NBA. 

As for the Pelicans, they won their way through the play-in tournament as the ninth seed to clinch the eighth seed in the conference for the playoffs.  

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 5: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 5 to get the series back in their favor (3-2). After the game, superstar point guard Chris Paul met with the media. Game 6 will be played in New Orleans on Thursday evening. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16078382_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Monty Williams Reveals Devin Booker's Final Injury Status For Game 6

By Ben Stinar29 seconds ago
USATSI_18128737_168388303_lowres
News

You Won't Believe What Happened To Rudy Gobert Before Game 6

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_18165857_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Gary Payton II Said After The Warriors Eliminated The Nuggets

By Ben Stinar44 minutes ago
USATSI_16077859_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Devin Booker's Updated Status For Game 6

By Ben Stinar52 minutes ago
USATSI_17396674_168388303_lowres
News

Damian Lillard Sent A Message To His Critics On Twitter

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_18111591_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Donovan Mitchell's Final Injury Status For Game 6

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18165863_168388303_lowres
News

3 Things We Learned About Golden State Warriors From First-Round Series Against Denver Nuggets

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_18165867_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Nikola Jokic Said After The Nuggets Were Eliminated By The Warriors

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_15903956_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns And Pelicans Injury Reports For Game 6

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago