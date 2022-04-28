BREAKING: Monty Williams Reveals Devin Booker's Final Injury Status For Game 6

Monty Williams confirms that Devin Booker will return in Game 6 between the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns on Thursday evening

The Phoenix Suns are in New Orleans to take on the Pelicans for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series on Thursday evening, and for the game they will have their superstar guard back in action.

Devin Booker had missed Games 3, 4 and 5, after injuring his hamstring in the middle of Game 2.

Booker had originally been ruled out, but head coach Monty Williams confirms that he will play in the game on a minutes limit.

The Suns have a 3-2 lead in the series, so a win in the game will advance them to the second-round and send the Pelicans home for the 2022 offseason.

The series did not have a lot of anticipation entering it, but between Booker missing time and the Pelicans being hungry, it's been one of the most entertaining first-round playoff series.

Last season, the Suns made it all the way to the NBA Finals, and this year they wrapped up their season as the top seed in the west and had the best record in the entire NBA.

As for the Pelicans, they won their way through the play-in tournament as the ninth seed to clinch the eighth seed in the conference for the playoffs.

Related stories on NBA basketball