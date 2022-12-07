Myles Turner's Injury Status For Pacers-Timberwolves Game

Myles Turner is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Wednesday evening, the Indiana Pacers are facing off with the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

For the game, they could be without star center Myles Turner, as he is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury.

Underdog NBA: "Myles Turner (hamstring) listed questionable for Wednesday."

The former Texas star missed Monday's impressive 112-104 win over the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, California.

He is off to a stellar start to the season with averages of 17.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.4 blocks per contest.

The Pacers have been one of the best surprises in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season.

They come into Wednesday's game with a 13-11 record in 24 games, which has them tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, they are 5-5 in their last ten games and 5-6 in the 11 games they have played on the road.

Even though they have cooled off, they still look like a playoff team, which would be an unbelievable accomplishment considering they had essentially zero expectations coming into the season.

The win over the Warriors was extra shocking because they were playing without both Turner and Tyrese Haliburton.

As for the Timberwolves, they come into the night as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with an 11-12 record in 23 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and 6-7 in the 13 games they have hosted at the Target Center.