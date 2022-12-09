Myles Turner's Injury Status For Wizards-Pacers Game

Myles Turner is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers.

On Friday night, the Indiana Pacers are hosting the Washington Wizards in Indianapolis.

For the game, they could be without one of their most important players, as Myles Turner is listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Myles Turner (hamstring) listed questionable for Friday."

The former Texas star is averaging 17.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.5 blocks per contest in 19 games.

He has been a massive reason why the Pacers have been able to get off to such a good start to the season.

They enter the night with a 13-12 record in 25 games, which has them tied with the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Last season, they were the 13th seed in the east, and they did not come into the season with a lot of expectations.

However, they look like a team who will more than likely compete for the NBA Playoffs.

The Pacers are 4-6 in their last ten games and 7-4 in the 11 games they have hosted in Indianapolis.

As for the Wizards, they got off to a solid start to the season but have gone cold as of late.

They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and 3-7 in their last ten games.

Right now, the Wizards have an 11-14 record in their first 25 games and are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

On the road, they have struggled, going just 3-9 in 12 games away from Washington, D.C.