Myles Turner's Injury Status For Wizards-Pacers Game

The Indiana Pacers are hosting the Washington Wizards for each team's first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season.

The Pacers are coming off of a tough year and look to be in complete rebuilding mode.

For the game against the Wizards, they will be without one of their top players, Myles Turner.

The former Texas star has been ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Via Underdog NBA: "Myles Turner (ankle) ruled out Wednesday."

Over the last year, the Pacers have traded away core players such as Malcom Brogdon, Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert.

Those three players and Turner made up a solid roster, but now he is the only one to remain.

They will more than likely miss the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament once again this season.

Over on the Wizards' side, they have a very intriguing roster coming into the year.

Last season, they traded for 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis, and they now have a big three of Kyle Kuzma, Bradley Beal and Porzingis.

Those are three unique offensive talents that, if they all remain healthy, could be a force in the Eastern Conference.

They are far from being a title contender, but to think they could be a top-eight seed is not out of the question.

Last year, they were the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference, but Beal missed a large chunk of the season due to injury.

Porzingis was once a promising prospect, and he is still just 27 years old entering the new season.