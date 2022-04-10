Nuggets Injury Report Against The Lakers
The Denver Nuggets have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Colorado on Sunday, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Nuggets against the lakers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Nuggets come into the night as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-33 record in the 81 games that they have played.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.