Skip to main content
Nuggets Injury Report Against The Lakers

Nuggets Injury Report Against The Lakers

The Denver Nuggets have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Denver Nuggets have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Colorado on Sunday, and for the game they have announced their injury report.    

The full injury report for the Nuggets against the lakers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.   

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Nuggets come into the night as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-33 record in the 81 games that they have played.  

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17973898_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets Injury Report Against The Lakers

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17955795_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Raptors

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_17966511_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Karl-Anthony Towns Status For Bulls-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar12 minutes ago
USATSI_17903245_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Long Injury Report Against The Celtics

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_16482809_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cade Cunningham's Status For Pistons-76ers Game

By Ben Stinar24 minutes ago
USATSI_18033158_168388303_lowres
News

Wizards Starting Lineup Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar29 minutes ago
USATSI_17354012_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Status For Bucks-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar34 minutes ago
USATSI_17658411_168388303_lowres
News

Rockets And Hawks Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar40 minutes ago
USATSI_13421097_168388303_lowres
News

Nets Starting Lineup Against The Pacers

By Ben Stinar41 minutes ago