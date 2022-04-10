De'Aaron Fox's Status For Kings-Suns Game
De'Aaron Fox has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns.
The Sacramento Kings are in Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, but for the game they will remain without their star point guard De'Aaron Fox.
The former Kentucky standout has been ruled out due to a hand injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Kings are 29-52, and have been eliminated from contention for the playoffs, so Sunday is their final game of the 2021-22 NBA season.
