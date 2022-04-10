Skip to main content
De'Aaron Fox's Status For Kings-Suns Game

De'Aaron Fox's Status For Kings-Suns Game

De'Aaron Fox has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns.

De'Aaron Fox has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns.

The Sacramento Kings are in Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, but for the game they will remain without their star point guard De'Aaron Fox.   

The former Kentucky standout has been ruled out due to a hand injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

The Kings are 29-52, and have been eliminated from contention for the playoffs, so Sunday is their final game of the 2021-22 NBA season.  

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17459194_168388303_lowres
Injuries

De'Aaron Fox's Status For Kings-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar33 seconds ago
USATSI_15466148_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks News: What? $306,000 For 8 Seconds Of Playing Time

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_18046702_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report Against The Timberwolves

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_17999686_168388303_lowres
Injuries

UPDATE: Donovan Mitchell's Status For Jazz-Trail Blazers Game

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_17245885_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted Before The Nets Played The Pacers

By Ben Stinar37 minutes ago
USATSI_9323177_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Draymond Green Tweeted About Kyrie Irving On Sunday

By Ben Stinar43 minutes ago
USATSI_17903466_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Kyrie Irving's Incredible Buzzer Beater In Pacers-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar52 minutes ago
USATSI_16186716_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Status For Celtics-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar59 minutes ago
USATSI_17378220_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine And DeMar DeRozan's Status For Bulls-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago