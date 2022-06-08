Skip to main content

NBA Finals Game 3: Most Recent Injury Reports For Warriors And Celtics

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors have updated their injury reports as of 6:30 Eastern Time for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics will play Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening in Boston, and for the game the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 6:30 Eastern Time.   

NBA's official injury report 

Robert Williams III is still questionable for the Celtics, and Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala are also questionable for the Warriors.  

The Warriors and Celtics are tied up at 1-1 after splitting the first two games of the series in San Francisco at the Chase Center.  

This is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that the Warriors have been to the Finals, while the Celtics are in the Finals for the first time since the 2009-10 season. 

NBA Finals Game 3: Most Recent Injury Reports For Warriors And Celtics

