Gary Payton II Injury Status For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

Gary Payton II remains listed as questionable for Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriros are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 2 of the NBA Finals at the Chase Center, and for the game they could be without one of their key role players.

Gary Payton II is listed as questionable for the game due to an elbow injury.

The Warriors lost the first game of the series by a score of 120-108.

Therefore, they are now in an 0-1 hole, so if they lose on Sunday night they will be down 0-2 heading back to Boston for Games 3 and 4.

The Celtics stunned the NBA world when they won the first game of the Finals on the road.

This is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that the Warriors have been to the Finals, while the Celtics are in the Finals for the first time since the 2010 season when they had Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett on the roster.

