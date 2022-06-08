NBA Playoffs: Otto Porter Jr.'s Injury Status For Game 3

Otto Porter Jr. is listed as questionable for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Wednesday night in Massachusetts.

The Golden State Warriros will be in Massachusetts to face off with the Boston Celtics for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening.

For the game, they could be without key contributor Otto Porter Jr., who is listed as questionable due to a foot injury.

Porter Jr. has been on the injury report for all three games of the series, but he has played in the first two.

The 2013 third overall pick has played a key reserve role for the Warriors all season, and he averaged 8.2 points per game 37% shooting from the three-point range during the regular season.

Related stories on NBA basketball