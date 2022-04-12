Here's What Steve Kerr Said About Steph Curry's Injury Status For The Playoffs
On Sunday, Steve Kerr spoke about Steph Curry's status for the first-round series between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets.
The Golden State Warriors have been without their best player Steph Curry since March 16 due to a foot injury.
They will begin their first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, and for the first game Steph Curry's status is still up in the air.
On Sunday, head coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters, and gave an update on the two-time NBA MVP.
"Will see how everything goes with Steph next week," Kerr said. "There's a chance he could be ready for Game 1, and there's a chance he might not."
The Warriors ended their regular season with a 53-29 record, and they are the third seed in the Western Conference.
This will be their first time in the NBA Playoffs since 2019.
