Nets And Clippers Injury Reports

The Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers face off on Saturday afternoon in California.

Both teams have announced their injury reports as of 11:30 Eastern Time for the game.

The Nets have ruled out T.J. Warren, Yuta Watanabe, Kyrie Irving and Alondes Williams.

Meanwhile, the Clippers will be without Jason Preston, Kawhi Leonard, Brandon Boston Jr. and Moussa Diabate.

NBA's official injury report

Coming into the afternoon, the Nets have a 5-7 record in their first 12 games of the season and are coming off a 112-85 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night at Barclays Center.

This game will start their west coast road trip, where they will face off with the Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers.

Kevin Durant has led the way to start the season averaging 30.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest.

He's also shooting 51.9% from the field and has been stellar on defense, with 1.9 blocks per contest.

As for the Clippers, they come into the game with 7-5 record in their first 12 games of the season and are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Paul George has led the team averaging 25.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest.

He's also averaging 1.6 steals per contest.

Last season, the Nets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament but got swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

The Clippers lost both of their play-in tournament games to the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans, so they missed the playoffs (even though they were the eighth seed in the Western Conference).