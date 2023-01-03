Pelicans Head Coach Gives Update On Brandon Ingram's Injury

The New Orleans Pelicans have cemented themselves as one of the better teams in the NBA this season, as they currently find themselves right near the top of the Western Conference standings with a 23-14 record.

Zion Williamson is healthy and playing like the All-Star talent that he is and CJ McCollum has once again proven to be one of the more underrated guards in the league, but what is most impressive about the Pelicans’ success is that they have achieved so much without All-Star Brandon Ingram on the floor.

Out since November 25 with a left toe contusion, Ingram has missed the team’s last 18 games, a stretch in which the Pelicans have gone 12-6.

On Tuesday afternoon, head coach Willie Green talked about Brandon Ingram’s status, stating that there has been no update on when he will be returning to the court for the team.

“B.I. is still working through his injury,” Green said. “We don’t have an update on whether he will play or not yet. He’s getting on the floor, doing more. But not a full practice yet. He’s building up.”

Ingram was seen getting shots up in practice Tuesday, but a lot of the work he has done to this point has been individual shooting drills.

Prior to this toe injury, Ingram had played in 15 games and was averaging 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game on 47.2 percent shooting from the floor and 46.7 percent shooting from deep.

A key scoring talent on the wing, Ingram is the backbone of the New Orleans Pelicans on the offensive side of the floor and they will need him if they are to compete at the highest-level possible, especially come time for the playoffs.

The good news in regards to Brandon Ingram is that the team is expecting him back at some point in the near future, but no exact timeframe has been given yet. As he continues to practice and work his way back, it is possible that Ingram could return before the end of January.

The Pelicans will give further updates on Ingram’s status and toe injury at a later time.

Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel!

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.