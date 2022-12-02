Nuggets And Hawks Injury Reports

The Atlanta Hawks and Denver Nuggets are facing off in Georgia on Friday night.

On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Denver Nuggets at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 11:30 Eastern Time.

The Nuggets have ruled out Michael Porter Jr. and Collin Gillespie, while Jeff Green is doubtful.

Meanwhile, Jamal Murray is listed as probable.

As for the Hawks, De'Andre Hunter, Justin Holiday and John Collins have all been ruled out.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Jalen Johnson, Clint Capela and Frank Kaminsky are questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The Nuggets enter the night as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 14-7 record in their first 21 games.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Nuggets have been very good, with an 8-5 record in the 13 games they have played outside of Colorado.

If they can remain healthy, they have a chance to finish as one of the top-four seeds in the west.

Nikola Jokic has won the MVP Award in each of the last two seasons and is averaging 22.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 8.9 assists per contest in 18 games.

As for the Hawks, they are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

In 22 games, the Hawks have gone 12-10, and they are 7-4 in the 11 games they have played at home.

Superstar point guard Trae Young is averaging 27.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 9.6 assists per contest in 21 games.