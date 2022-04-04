BREAKING: Steve Nash Reveals Massive News About Ben Simmons
On Monday, Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash announced that Ben Simmons has been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season and the play-in tournament.
On Monday, Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash announced that Ben Simmons has been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season and the play-in tournament.
Simmons, a three-time NBA All-Star, has yet to play in a game so far this season.
He was traded to the Nets in February, after spending his enter career in Philadelphia with the 76ers.
In 2016, he was the first overall pick in the NBA Draft, and after missing his entire rookie season, he has never missed the NBA Playoffs in the seasons that he has played in.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.