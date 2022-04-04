BREAKING: Steve Nash Reveals Massive News About Ben Simmons

On Monday, Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash announced that Ben Simmons has been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season and the play-in tournament.

Simmons, a three-time NBA All-Star, has yet to play in a game so far this season.

He was traded to the Nets in February, after spending his enter career in Philadelphia with the 76ers.

In 2016, he was the first overall pick in the NBA Draft, and after missing his entire rookie season, he has never missed the NBA Playoffs in the seasons that he has played in.

