Here's What Seth Curry Said About Ben Simmons

On Monday, (before the Brooklyn Nets take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday), Seth Curry was asked about Ben Simmons. 

Simmons has been ruled out for Tuesday's game, and his status for when he would return during the NBA Playoffs is still uncertain.    

"We're worried about the Play-In Game right now," Curry said. "If Ben comes in, we'll try to integrate him as much as possible, but we're locked into this play-in situation right now, and if Ben does become available will deal with that then."

The two came over to Brooklyn in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this season.  

