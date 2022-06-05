Skip to main content

Otto Porter Jr.'s Injury Status For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

Otto Porter Jr. remains listed as questionable for Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors on Thursday night in California.

The Golden State Warriors will host the Boston Celtics for Game 2 of the NBA Finals at the Chase Center in California on Sunday night, but for the game they could be without one of their key players.  

Former third overall pick Otto Porter Jr. is listed as questionable for the contest due to a left foot injury.  

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Warriors are currently in an 0-1 hole, because they lost Game 1 on Thursday night by a score of 120-108.  

They blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, and ultimately lost the final period by an incredible 24-points (40-16). 

Now, they will have to win Game 2 in order to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole before heading on the road Boston for Games 3 and 4. 

Porter Jr. averaged 8.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assits per game this season, so he is a very important player for their team. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18112473_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Otto Porter Jr.'s Injury Status For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18291254_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Most Recent Injury Reports For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_17410326_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Robert Williams III Injury Status For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_16841964_168388303_lowres
Injuries

James Wiseman's Injury Status For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18423687_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Is Marcus Smart Playing In Game 2 Of The NBA Finals?

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_12620207_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Could Kevin Durant Really Come Back To The Warriors?

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17858531_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Cryptic Seven-Word Tweet

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_18081992_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Gary Payton II Injury Status For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17263901_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Latest Celtics-Warriors Injury Reports For Game 2

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago