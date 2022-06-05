Otto Porter Jr.'s Injury Status For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

Otto Porter Jr. remains listed as questionable for Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors on Thursday night in California.

The Golden State Warriors will host the Boston Celtics for Game 2 of the NBA Finals at the Chase Center in California on Sunday night, but for the game they could be without one of their key players.

Former third overall pick Otto Porter Jr. is listed as questionable for the contest due to a left foot injury.

NBA's official injury report

The Warriors are currently in an 0-1 hole, because they lost Game 1 on Thursday night by a score of 120-108.

They blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, and ultimately lost the final period by an incredible 24-points (40-16).

Now, they will have to win Game 2 in order to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole before heading on the road Boston for Games 3 and 4.

Porter Jr. averaged 8.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assits per game this season, so he is a very important player for their team.

