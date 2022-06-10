Otto Porter Jr.'s Injury Status Revealed For Game 4

Skip to main content
Otto Porter Jr. will play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Massachusetts.

Otto Porter Jr. will play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Massachusetts.

The Golden State Warriors will have key role player Otto Porter Jr. available for Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on Friday night.    

The former third overall pick had been listed as questionable due to a foot injury, but he will play in the game (as relayed by Underdog NBA).   

Porter Jr. is not a star like Steph Curry or Klay Thompson, but he has been a very important role player for the team all season long.  

In the regular season, he averaged 8.2 points per game on 37% shooting from the point range.  

The Warriors trail the series 2-1, so they will look to tie it up at 2-2 before they head back to the Chase Center for Game 5.  

