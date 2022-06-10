Otto Porter Jr.'s Injury Status Revealed For Game 4

The Golden State Warriors will have key role player Otto Porter Jr. available for Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

The former third overall pick had been listed as questionable due to a foot injury, but he will play in the game (as relayed by Underdog NBA).

Porter Jr. is not a star like Steph Curry or Klay Thompson, but he has been a very important role player for the team all season long.

In the regular season, he averaged 8.2 points per game on 37% shooting from the point range.

The Warriors trail the series 2-1, so they will look to tie it up at 2-2 before they head back to the Chase Center for Game 5.

