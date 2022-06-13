Otto Porter Jr.'s Final Injury Status For Game 5

Key Player's Final Injury Status Revealed For Game 5
Otto Porter Jr. will play in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night at the Chase Center, and for the game they will have Otto Porter Jr. available.
The Warriors and Celtics tied up at 2-2 after the Warriors won Game 4 on Friday night by a score of 107-97.
Steph Curry erupted for 43 points and ten rebounds in the win.
Each team is 1-1 at home so far in the series.
Game 6 will be back in Boston on Thursday evening, and whoever wins Game 5 will be up 3-2.
