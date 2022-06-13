Skip to main content
Key Player's Final Injury Status Revealed For Game 5

Key Player's Final Injury Status Revealed For Game 5

Otto Porter Jr. will play in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

Otto Porter Jr. will play in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night at the Chase Center, and for the game they will have Otto Porter Jr. available.  

The Warriors and Celtics tied up at 2-2 after the Warriors won Game 4 on Friday night by a score of 107-97. 

Steph Curry erupted for 43 points and ten rebounds in the win. 

Each team is 1-1 at home so far in the series. 

Game 6 will be back in Boston on Thursday evening, and whoever wins Game 5 will be up 3-2. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18465561_168388303_lowres-2
Injuries

Otto Porter Jr.'s Final Injury Status For Game 5

By Ben Stinar57 seconds ago
USATSI_18513256_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Robert Williams III Final Injury Status For Game 5

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_9245673_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's 2 Tweets About Kobe Bryant

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
USATSI_17587321_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson Reveals Insight Into Relationship With Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar44 minutes ago
USATSI_18514643_168388303_lowres
Injuries

NBA Finals: Celtics Still Could Be Without A Starter For Game 5

By Ben Stinar55 minutes ago
USATSI_18112483_168388303_lowres
Injuries

NBA Finals: Current Injury Reports For Game 5

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17769652_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James Sends Out A Bold Message On His Instagram Story

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18153118_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Viral Tweet On Monday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18265578_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said As He Walked Into The Arena Before Game 5

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago