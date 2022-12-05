Pacers And Warriors Injury Reports

The Indiana Pacers and Golden State Warriors have announced their injury reports.

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Indiana Pacers in California.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 4:30 Eastern Time.

The Pacers have ruled out Tyrese Haliburton, Chris Duarte, and Daniel Theis.

Meanwhile, Kendall Brown, James Johnson, T.J. McConnell and Trevelin Queen have all been listed as questionable.

As for the Warriors, Andre Iguodala and Andrew Wiggins have been ruled out, while Jordan Poole is questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The Pacers come into the game with a 12-11 record in their first 23 games, which has them tied with the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

Haliburton is arguably their best player, and this will be his second straight game out of the lineup.

On the road, they have a 5-7 record in 12 games outside of Indianapolis.

As for the Warriors, they are 13-11 in their first 24 games, which has them tied with the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

After a slow start to the season, they are playing much better as of late.

The Warriors are 7-3 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

At home, they have been sensational, with an 11-1 record in 12 games at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Wiggins is coming off a big game (Saturday night against the Houston Rockets) where he had 36 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.

Therefore, he will be a significant absence from the lineup.