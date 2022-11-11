Paolo Banchero's Injury Status For Suns-Magic Game On Friday

After missing Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, Orlando Magic star rookie forward Paolo Banchero will miss Friday night's game against the Phoenix Suns due to a left ankle sprain.

Paolo Banchero, the first overall pick by the Magic in the 2022 NBA Draft, has been officially ruled out by the team due to a left ankle sprain he suffered in Monday’s game against the Houston Rockets.

ORLANDO MAGIC PR: “Orlando Magic INJURY UPDATE: Paolo Banchero (left ankle sprain) will not play tonight vs. Phoenix.”

This will be the second game of his young career that Banchero will miss, as he has not played since Nov. 7, as noted before.

He leads all rookies in the NBA in scoring by a wide margin with 259 total points and so far on the season, Banchero has averaged 23.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the floor.

Not only is Banchero solidifying his status as the heavy favorite for this year’s Rookie of the Year award, but the Magic rookie is beginning to create an All-Star-like campaign.

In Paolo Banchero's absence, the Magic have elevated former first-round pick Chuma Okeke into their starting lineup for Friday's game against Phoenix. Okeke also started in Orlando's previous game that Banchero had missed due to this ankle sprain.

The Magic currently find themselves 3-9 on the season, tied with the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons for the least amount of wins in the Eastern Conference.

