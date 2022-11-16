Paolo Banchero's Updated Injury Status For Timberwolves-Magic Game

On Wednesday evening, the Orlando Magic are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Florida, but for the game they will remain without one of their best players.

2022 first-overall pick Paolo Banchero has been ruled out for the fourth straight game.

Orlando Magic PR: ". @OrlandoMagic INJURY UPDATE: Paolo Banchero (left ankle sprain) will not play tonight tonight vs. Minnesota. #MagicTogether"

The Magic have played well without him, as they had been on a two-game winning streak before losing to the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

In the two previous games, they knocked off Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks and Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns, which was impressive considering they were only 4-10 in their first 14 games.

Banchero has been outstanding since starting his NBA career.

The former Duke star is averaging 23.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest.

In the most recent game that he played in, he had 30 points on 50% shooting from the field (Nov. 7 against the Houston Rockets).

Coming into the season, the Magic were expected to be at the bottom of the standings, but they do have young talent that has the potential to make them a playoff team in the future.

As for the Timberwolves, they enter the night with a 6-8 record in their first 14 games.

Over the offseason, they acquired Rudy Gobert in a trade with the Utah Jazz, so they have D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Gobert, which makes up one of the most talented rosters in the league.