Paolo Banchero's Injury Status For Timberwolves-Magic Game

On Wednesday evening, the Orlando Magic are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Florida.

For the game, one of their best players is on the injury report.

2022 first-overall pick Paolo Banchero is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury.

The former Duke star has missed the last three games.

Coming into the night, the Magic are near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings (13th seed).

They have a 4-10 record in their first 14 games, but surprisingly won two of three games without Banchero.

In fact, the two teams they beat without him were the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks, which was very impressive.

The two-game winning streak came to an end when they lost their last game to the Charlotte Hornets 112-105 (ending an eight-game losing streak for the Hornets).

They are 0-6 on the road, but a solid 4-4 in eight games at home.

As for Banchero, he is off to a phenomenal start to his NBA career.

He had 30 points on 50% shooting in his last game (Nov. 7 against the Houston Rockets), and is averaging 23.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest.

The Timberwolves come into the game with a 6-8 record in their first 14 games.

They have one of the best rosters (D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert) in the NBA, and over the offseason they traded for Gobert so they are still getting acclimated to the new franchise cornerstone in their lineup.