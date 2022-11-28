Pascal Siakam's Injury Status For Cavs-Raptors Game

The Toronto Raptors are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Canada on Monday night.

For the game, they could be getting one of their best players back in the lineup.

Pascal Siakam, who has missed the last ten games due to an adductor injury, is listed as questionable.

Even if he does not play, the fact that he has been listed as questionable is a good sign that his return is near.

Underdog NBA: "Pascal Siakam (adductor) questionable for Monday."

The Raptors have gone 5-5 in the ten games they have played without the former All-Star.

He had gotten off to an impressive start to the year with averages of 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest (on 47.9% shooting from the field).

On the season, the Raptors have a 10-9 record in their first 19 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have been fantastic at home, with a 7-2 record in the nine games they have hosted in Canada.

The Raptors beat the Dallas Mavericks (105-100) in their most recent game on Saturday night at home.

Meanwhile, the Cavs come into the night as the third seed in the east with a 13-7 record in their first 20 games.

However, they have been vulnerable on the road, with a 5-6 record in 11 games played outside of Ohio.

They are coming off a win over the Detroit Pistons (102-94) in Michigan on Sunday, so this will be the second night of a back-to-back.