Skip to main content

Pascal Siakam's Injury Status For Cavs-Raptors Game

Pascal Siakam is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Toronto Raptors are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Canada on Monday night.  

For the game, they could be getting one of their best players back in the lineup. 

Pascal Siakam, who has missed the last ten games due to an adductor injury, is listed as questionable. 

Even if he does not play, the fact that he has been listed as questionable is a good sign that his return is near. 

Underdog NBA: "Pascal Siakam (adductor) questionable for Monday."

The Raptors have gone 5-5 in the ten games they have played without the former All-Star. 

He had gotten off to an impressive start to the year with averages of 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest (on 47.9% shooting from the field). 

On the season, the Raptors have a 10-9 record in their first 19 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They have been fantastic at home, with a 7-2 record in the nine games they have hosted in Canada. 

The Raptors beat the Dallas Mavericks (105-100) in their most recent game on Saturday night at home. 

Meanwhile, the Cavs come into the night as the third seed in the east with a 13-7 record in their first 20 games. 

However, they have been vulnerable on the road, with a 5-6 record in 11 games played outside of Ohio. 

They are coming off a win over the Detroit Pistons (102-94) in Michigan on Sunday, so this will be the second night of a back-to-back. 

More on the Toronto Raptors can be read here 

USATSI_12602815_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pascal Siakam's Injury Status For Cavs-Raptors Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19488176_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Pacers-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17783912_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks "Plan To Sign" 4x NBA All-Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19502403_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Pacers-Lakers Game On Monday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17902742_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Magic-Nets Game On Monday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19516638_168388303_lowres
News

Clippers' Ivica Zubac Makes History On Sunday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19511739_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LeBron James' Injury Status For Pacers-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19515397_168388303_lowres
News

How Did Steph Curry Get A Technical Foul For This?

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19338017_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Kyrie Irving's No-Look Pass To Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar