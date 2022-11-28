Pascal Siakam's Updated Injury Status For Cavs-Raptors Game

On Monday night, the Toronto Raptors are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Canada.

For the game, they will have one of their best players back in the lineup, as 2020 NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam will be available for the first time in ten games.

Underdog NBA: "Pascal Siakam (adductor) available to play Monday."

The Raptors went 5-5 in the ten games they played without Siakam and come into the night 10-9 in their first 19 games.

Before the injury, Siakam had been playing like an All-Star with averages of 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest (on 47.9% shooting from the field).

Underdog NBA also relaid that he will be on a minutes limit.

Currently, the Raptors are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and have an impressive 7-2 record in the nine games they have hosted in Canada.

Last season they were the fifth seed in the east, which was a big surprise.

So far this season, they look like they can be a playoff team once again (as long as they can stay healthy).

In their last game on Saturday night, the Raptors defeated Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks 105-100 at home.

As for the Cavs, they come into the game with a 13-7 record in their first 20 games, which has them as the third seed in the east.

The Raptors are just 2.5 games behind the Cavs.

On the road, the Cavs have a 5-6 record in the 11 games they have played outside of Ohio, and they are 5-5 in their last ten games.