Paul George's Injury Status For Pistons-Clippers Game

Paul George is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game between the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Clippers.
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Clippers are hosting the Detroit Pistons in California, but for the game, they could be without star forward Paul George.

The seven-time NBA All-Star is currently listed as questionable (hand). 

Underdog NBA: "Paul George (hand) questionable for Thursday."

George only played in 31 regular season games last season but has played in 14 of the 15 games the Clippers have played this season. 

So far, he has looked good, with averages of 24.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. 

He's also known for being one of the best defenders in the NBA and is averaging 1.6 steals per contest. 

The Clippers come into the game with an 8-7 record in their first 15 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference. 

In their most recent game against the Dallas Mavericks (on the road in Texas), they lost 103-101 on Tuesday night. 

George played a team-high 41 minutes and put up 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists per contest. 

However, the Clippers allowed Luka Doncic to have 35 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. 

As for the Pistons, they come into the night as one of the worst teams in the NBA. 

They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and are 3-12 in 15 games which has them as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference. 

The Pistons are 0-7 on the road, while the Clippers are a surprising 3-4 in seven games at home.

Paul George's Injury Status For Pistons-Clippers Game

